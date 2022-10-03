BSL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup, Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd, Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd and Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 October 2022.

BSL Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 143.15 at 03-Oct-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 7224 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5692 shares in the past one month.

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd PartlyPaidup spiked 15.46% to Rs 12.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd surged 13.81% to Rs 198.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2485 shares in the past one month.

Niraj Cement Structurals Ltd gained 11.48% to Rs 33.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15591 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4636 shares in the past one month.

Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd jumped 11.45% to Rs 155.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19753 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21082 shares in the past one month.

