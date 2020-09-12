Globalspace Technologies standalone net profit rises 76.07% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 9.34% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Globalspace Technologies rose 76.07% to Rs 2.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 9.34% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.505.03 9 OPM %59.4538.57 -PBDT3.151.84 71 PBT2.701.29 109 NP2.061.17 76

First Published: Sat, September 12 2020. 17:46 IST

