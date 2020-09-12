Orient Press reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.99 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.92% to Rs 24.02 croreNet Loss of Orient Press reported to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.92% to Rs 24.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 42.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales24.0242.08 -43 OPM %-7.453.28 -PBDT-2.730.21 PL PBT-4.23-1.67 -153 NP-3.99-1.60 -149
