IMEC Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.67% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of IMEC Services reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.030.09 -67 OPM %-100.0011.11 -PBDT-0.030.01 PL PBT-0.030.01 PL NP-0.030.01 PL
