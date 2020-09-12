Setco Automotive reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.89 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 42.10% to Rs 86.74 crore

Net loss of Setco Automotive reported to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 12.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 42.10% to Rs 86.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 149.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.16 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 36.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 31.84% to Rs 418.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 613.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

86.74149.81418.08613.400.5616.059.8314.87-5.7919.2720.5072.37-10.5914.431.5053.06-21.8912.03-15.1636.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)