Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 321.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 78.88% to Rs 38.62 croreNet profit of Globe Commercials rose 321.62% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 78.88% to Rs 38.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales38.6221.59 79 OPM %5.462.32 -PBDT2.110.50 322 PBT2.110.50 322 NP1.560.37 322
