Globe Commercials standalone net profit rises 321.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Globe Commercials rose 321.62% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 78.88% to Rs 38.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 21.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.38.6221.595.462.322.110.502.110.501.560.37

