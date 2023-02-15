SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 38.81% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 44.28% to Rs 2.90 croreNet profit of SMC Credits rose 38.81% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.28% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.902.01 44 OPM %84.4896.52 -PBDT2.331.61 45 PBT2.321.60 45 NP1.861.34 39
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
