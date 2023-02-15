SMC Credits standalone net profit rises 38.81% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 44.28% to Rs 2.90 crore

Net profit of SMC Credits rose 38.81% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 44.28% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.902.0184.4896.522.331.612.321.601.861.34

