Meyer Apparel reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 106.84% to Rs 2.42 croreNet Loss of Meyer Apparel reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 106.84% to Rs 2.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.421.17 107 OPM %-18.60-35.04 -PBDT-0.43-0.34 -26 PBT-0.43-0.35 -23 NP-0.43-0.35 -23
