KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 136.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 71.82 croreNet profit of KG Petrochem rose 136.64% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 71.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales71.8286.52 -17 OPM %13.358.95 -PBDT9.937.87 26 PBT7.053.62 95 NP5.492.32 137
