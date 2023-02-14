KG Petrochem standalone net profit rises 136.64% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.99% to Rs 71.82 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem rose 136.64% to Rs 5.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.99% to Rs 71.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 86.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.71.8286.5213.358.959.937.877.053.625.492.32

