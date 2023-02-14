JUST IN
Business Standard

Kusam Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 42.86% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.18% to Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Kusam Electrical Industries declined 42.86% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.18% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.741.39 25 OPM %-1.727.19 -PBDT0.080.10 -20 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.040.07 -43

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:42 IST

