Panacea Biotec commences production of Sputnik V vaccine

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) and Panacea Biotec, one of the leading vaccine and pharmaceutical producers in India, today announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus.

The first batch produced at Panacea Biotec's facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control.

Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer, Company's facilities comply with GMP standards and are prequalified by WHO.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on 12 April 2021 and vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on 14 May 2021 As announced in April, RDIF and Panacea have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of SputnikvV.

