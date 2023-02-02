GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 41.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 792.31 crore

Net profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 41.33% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 792.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 642.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.792.31642.2814.9412.8286.5677.1756.4249.6718.6731.82

