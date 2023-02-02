GMM Pfaudler consolidated net profit declines 41.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.36% to Rs 792.31 croreNet profit of GMM Pfaudler declined 41.33% to Rs 18.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.36% to Rs 792.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 642.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales792.31642.28 23 OPM %14.9412.82 -PBDT86.5677.17 12 PBT56.4249.67 14 NP18.6731.82 -41
