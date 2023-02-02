Pasupati Acrylon standalone net profit declines 3.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 5.63% to Rs 192.77 crore

Net profit of Pasupati Acrylon declined 3.75% to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 5.63% to Rs 192.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 204.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.192.77204.277.627.3815.7816.6714.2415.1210.5210.93

