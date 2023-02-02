D & H India consolidated net profit rises 64.18% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 53.97% to Rs 36.49 croreNet profit of D & H India rose 64.18% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 53.97% to Rs 36.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 23.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales36.4923.70 54 OPM %7.295.53 -PBDT2.121.17 81 PBT1.680.72 133 NP1.100.67 64
