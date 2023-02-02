SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore

SW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.020.01-50.00-500.000-0.040-0.040-0.03

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)