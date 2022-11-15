GMR Airports Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 207.83 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 53.64% to Rs 1588.45 croreNet profit of GMR Airports Infrastructure reported to Rs 207.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 3.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 53.64% to Rs 1588.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1033.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1588.451033.91 54 OPM %29.7648.03 -PBDT89.25100.32 -11 PBT-165.48-110.37 -50 NP207.83-3.61 LP
