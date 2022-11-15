National Fertilizer consolidated net profit declines 9.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 83.08% to Rs 6756.69 croreNet profit of National Fertilizer declined 9.49% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 83.08% to Rs 6756.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3690.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6756.693690.55 83 OPM %2.593.81 -PBDT110.05117.48 -6 PBT22.7535.22 -35 NP14.7916.34 -9
