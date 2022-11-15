National Fertilizer consolidated net profit declines 9.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 83.08% to Rs 6756.69 crore

Net profit of National Fertilizer declined 9.49% to Rs 14.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 16.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 83.08% to Rs 6756.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3690.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.6756.693690.552.593.81110.05117.4822.7535.2214.7916.34

