IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
IndiaNivesh reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2022 quarter
Oriental Hotels reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net profit of Rs 55.15 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Cartrade Tech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.44 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Cella Space reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 42.42% to Rs 0.95 croreNet profit of IndiaNivesh reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 42.42% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.951.65 -42 OPM %20.0062.42 -PBDT0.69-2.44 LP PBT0.47-2.77 LP NP0.33-2.95 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU