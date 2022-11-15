JUST IN
Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Govind Poy Oxygen rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.452.26 8 OPM %8.1610.62 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.080.17 -53 NP0.080.01 700

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

