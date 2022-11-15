Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Hari Govind International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Market rises for 6th day; Nifty settles above 16,700
Sensex rises 130 pts, Nifty ends near 17,700 mark; NSE VIX drops 4%
Nifty reclaims 15,700 level, profit booking in IT stocks
Market drops for 4th day, Nifty ends below 15,700
-
Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 2.45 croreNet profit of Govind Poy Oxygen rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.452.26 8 OPM %8.1610.62 -PBDT0.210.24 -13 PBT0.080.17 -53 NP0.080.01 700
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU