Govind Poy Oxygen standalone net profit rises 700.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.41% to Rs 2.45 crore

Net profit of Govind Poy Oxygen rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.452.268.1610.620.210.240.080.170.080.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)