Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 54.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.17% to Rs 168656.12 crore

Net profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 54.03% to Rs 8299.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18055.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.17% to Rs 168656.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122065.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.168656.12122065.727.9114.5813678.5218332.109235.7612101.678299.3718055.00

