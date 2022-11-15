Oil & Natural Gas Corpn consolidated net profit declines 54.03% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.17% to Rs 168656.12 croreNet profit of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn declined 54.03% to Rs 8299.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18055.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.17% to Rs 168656.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 122065.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales168656.12122065.72 38 OPM %7.9114.58 -PBDT13678.5218332.10 -25 PBT9235.7612101.67 -24 NP8299.3718055.00 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU