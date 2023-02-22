Patel KNR Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 10.06% to Rs 7.78 croreNet Loss of Patel KNR Infrastructures reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 10.06% to Rs 7.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 8.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.788.65 -10 OPM %26.3537.69 -PBDT-0.89-0.30 -197 PBT-0.93-0.34 -174 NP-1.49-0.62 -140
