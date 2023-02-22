Aragen Life Sciences Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Life gains on NCLT nod for Exide Life amalgamation
KIMS board to mull issuing NCDs worth Rs 300 cr
KIMS divests entire holding in Suryateja Healthcare for Rs 2.5 crore
Glenmark Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 1.23% in the December 2022 quarter
RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 30.62% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 401.99 croreNet profit of Aragen Life Sciences Pvt rose 6.67% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 401.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 322.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales401.99322.04 25 OPM %30.5332.90 -PBDT116.36103.66 12 PBT80.1974.82 7 NP60.3056.53 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU