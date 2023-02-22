Aragen Life Sciences Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 401.99 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences Pvt rose 6.67% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 401.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 322.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.401.99322.0430.5332.90116.36103.6680.1974.8260.3056.53

