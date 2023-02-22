JUST IN
Aragen Life Sciences Pvt standalone net profit rises 6.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.83% to Rs 401.99 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences Pvt rose 6.67% to Rs 60.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.83% to Rs 401.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 322.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales401.99322.04 25 OPM %30.5332.90 -PBDT116.36103.66 12 PBT80.1974.82 7 NP60.3056.53 7

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 17:42 IST

