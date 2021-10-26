Goa Carbon gains on resuming operations at Bilaspur unit

Goa Carbon rose 2.94% to Rs 379.65 after the company informed about the resumption of operations at its Chhattisgarh-based Bilaspur unit.

"The Kiln has been lit up from yesterday. After preliminary heat up and commencement of feeding of raw material, normal production is likely to resume shortly, the company said.

Goa Carbon is in the business of manufacture and marketing of calcined petroleum coke. The Goa plant has the largest mechanical sieving and screening facilities for petcoke in India. The company also has two other plants, at Bilaspur in Chattisgarh and at Paradeep in Orissa.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2021 as against net loss of Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2020. Net sales rose 124.36% YoY to Rs 124.79 crore in Q1 FY22.

