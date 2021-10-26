Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gains on launching Remogliflozin - Vildagliptin - Metformin FDC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 1.54% to Rs 493.60 on launching a fixed dose combination (FDC) of its patent protected, Sodium Glucose Co-Transporter Inhibitor (SGLT2i) - Remogliflozin Etabonate and DPP4 inhibitor - Vildagliptin, with Metformin.

This fixed drug combination is indicated for the management of Type 2 diabetes. The combination contains Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) + Metformin (500/1000 mg) in a fixed dose and must be taken twice daily to improve glycemic control in patients. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched the same under two brand names Remo MV and Remozen MV.

The pharmaceutical major is the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed dose combination (FDC) and India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval from the DCGI, the drug approval authority in India, to manufacture and market the fixed dose combination in late September 2021. Globally, SGLT2 inhibitors & DPP4 inhibitors are emerging as the preferred treatment option for the management of Type 2 diabetes. Glenmark has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatments at a low cost for patients with diabetes in India.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' FDC of Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin tackles most of the pathophysiology in Type 2 Diabetes that makes it an appealing fixed dose combination in managing uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes. Monocomponents of the FDC are recommended by AACE guideline for early use in the hierarchy of Anti-diabetic medications for the management of Type 2 diabetes. Further, FDC of SGLT2i + DPP4i + Metformin is currently first & only triple drug FDC considered rational for approval by the US-based drug regulatory body, the USFDA.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin combination will significantly improve access and bring a well-researched combination product at an affordable price to patients in India. This combination has been approved by the DCGI, the drug regulator in India for adults aged 18 years and older with Type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control when metformin and one of the mono-components of fixed dose combination do not provide adequate glycemic control, or when already being treated with separate doses of Remogliflozin, Vildagliptin and Metformin.

The pharmaceutical company posted a 20.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 306.53 crore on 27.6% increase in net sales to Rs 2,946.15 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global research-led pharmaceutical company with presence across generics, specialty and over-the-counter (OTC) business with operations in over 50 countries.

