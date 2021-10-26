Volumes soar at Century Textiles & Industries Ltd counter

-
-
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43232 shares
V I P Industries Ltd, MAS Financial Services Ltd, V-Mart Retail Ltd, Esab India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 October 2021.
Century Textiles & Industries Ltd clocked volume of 4.18 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 9.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 43232 shares. The stock gained 2.66% to Rs.809.90. Volumes stood at 28424 shares in the last session.
V I P Industries Ltd recorded volume of 3.94 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 8.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 44291 shares. The stock gained 2.36% to Rs.527.25. Volumes stood at 29576 shares in the last session.
MAS Financial Services Ltd saw volume of 16182 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3893 shares. The stock increased 1.21% to Rs.749.95. Volumes stood at 5308 shares in the last session.
V-Mart Retail Ltd witnessed volume of 8303 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3107 shares. The stock increased 4.28% to Rs.3,999.85. Volumes stood at 1728 shares in the last session.
Esab India Ltd registered volume of 3608 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1364 shares. The stock rose 1.97% to Rs.2,299.30. Volumes stood at 1302 shares in the last session.
