GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 133.47 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 0.93% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.29% to Rs 49.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 498.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 532.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales133.47154.02 -13 498.77532.08 -6 OPM %3.298.33 -3.076.00 - PBDT16.7517.89 -6 59.9351.71 16 PBT14.6716.29 -10 52.7845.73 15 NP13.8113.94 -1 49.6040.56 22

First Published: Wed, July 01 2020. 16:35 IST

