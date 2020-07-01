GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit declines 0.93% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 13.34% to Rs 133.47 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation declined 0.93% to Rs 13.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 13.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.34% to Rs 133.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 154.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.29% to Rs 49.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 6.26% to Rs 498.77 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 532.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

133.47154.02498.77532.083.298.333.076.0016.7517.8959.9351.7114.6716.2952.7845.7313.8113.9449.6040.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)