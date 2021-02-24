Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves partnership with 'Tarun Tahiliani' Brand

-
ALSO READ
Aditya Birla Fashion jumps on partnering Tarun Tahiliani for men's ethnic wear brand
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail completes acquisition of 51% stake in Sabyasachi
Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail appoints directors
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail acquires 51% stake in Sabyasachi brand
Aditya Birla Fashion Q3 PAT stands at Rs 58 cr
-
At meeting held on 24 February 2021The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 24 February 2021 approved a strategic partnership with the brand 'Tarun Tahiliani' for its current couture business, as well as launch of a new line of affordable premium men's ethnic wear.
The said partnership is being executed through:
(1) Acquisition of 33.5% stake in Goodview Properties (GPPL) (current business) by way of entering into a Share Purchase and Subscription agreement (SPSA) along with a Shareholders Agreement (SHA). The current couture business under the brand 'Tarun Tahiliani' will be run within this entity, which was erstwhile residing in the entity named Tahiliani Design Private (TDPL). As a part of the proposed transaction, TDPL will transfer its existing business to GPPL.
(2) Acquisition of 80% stake in a new entity (new business) being incorporated as part of the transaction, by way of entering into Share Subscription and Shareholders Agreement (SSSA). Within this entity, ABFRL and Tarun Tahiliani will collaborate to develop and launch a new brand of apparel and accessories, in the affordable premium ethnic wear segment.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU