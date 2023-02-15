Godfrey Phillips gallops on bargain hunting

Godfrey Phillips India jumped 5.01% to Rs 1756.10 on bargain hunting after recent steep losses.

Shares of Godfrey Phillips India tumbled 9.82% in the past four sessions.

The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,149.35 on 9 January 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 937.30 on 24 February 2022.

The stock underperformed the market over the past one month, falling 13.49% compared with 1.21% fall in the Sensex.

The counter outperformed the market in past one quarter, sliding 0.06% as against Sensex's 1.43% decline.

The scrip outperformed the market in past one year, rising 64.51% as against Sensex's 4.89% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 43.06. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1714.44 and 1424.22, respectively. The stock was, however, trading below its 50 DMA placed at 1906.29.

The cigarette maker has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 199.25 crore in Q3 FY23, up 70% compared with Rs 117.03 crore recorded in Q3 FY22. Net revenue from operations increased 30% YoY to Rs 908.62 crore.

Godfrey Phillips India is engaged in manufacturing of cigarettes, tobacco products and chewing products and in trading of tobacco products and other retail products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)