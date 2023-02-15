APL Apollo Tubes Ltd up for third consecutive session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1232.95, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 46.03% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% slide in NIFTY and a 0.55% slide in the Nifty Media index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1232.95, up 1.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 17939.35. The Sensex is at 61026, down 0.01%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has gained around 9.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 14.73% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5762.85, up 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 71.43 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

