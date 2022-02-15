Reliance Infrastructure Ltd Slips 8.69%

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has added 7.35% over last one month compared to 3.31% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 7.32% drop in the SENSEX

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 8.69% today to trade at Rs 110.3. The S&P BSE Utilities index is down 0.89% to quote at 3182.99. The index is down 3.31 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NLC India Ltd decreased 7.42% and Reliance Power Ltd lost 4.94% on the day. The S&P BSE Utilities index went up 61.69 % over last one year compared to the 8.79% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Reliance Infrastructure Ltd has added 7.35% over last one month compared to 3.31% fall in S&P BSE Utilities index and 7.32% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 5.3 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9.45 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 149.5 on 10 Feb 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 29.8 on 19 Feb 2021.

