Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 348.93 points or 1.04% at 34001.89 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 4.91%), NIIT Ltd (up 3.22%),Affle India Ltd (up 2.46%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 2.34%),Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.11%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mindtree Ltd (up 1.92%), Matrimony.com Ltd (up 1.81%), Wipro Ltd (up 1.73%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 1.68%), and Coforge Ltd (up 1.44%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), Brightcom Group Ltd (down 4.97%), and HCL Infosystems Ltd (down 4.76%) turned lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.4 or 0.5% at 56688.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.1 points or 0.23% at 16881.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 143.9 points or 0.52% at 27357.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 19.02 points or 0.23% at 8245.23.

On BSE,1228 shares were trading in green, 1679 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

