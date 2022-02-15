FMCG shares gain

FMCG stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index rising 108.13 points or 0.82% at 13215.82 at 09:52 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (up 4.12%), Varun Beverages Ltd (up 2.48%),Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 2.46%),Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (up 2.38%),Goodricke Group Ltd (up 2.36%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd (up 2.29%), Globus Spirits Ltd (up 2.15%), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (up 1.99%), Indo National Ltd (up 1.98%), and DCM Shriram Industries Ltd (up 1.38%).

On the other hand, Cupid Ltd (down 6.34%), Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 5.98%), and GRM Overseas Ltd (down 4.96%) moved lower.

At 09:52 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 282.4 or 0.5% at 56688.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 39.1 points or 0.23% at 16881.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 143.9 points or 0.52% at 27357.4.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 19.02 points or 0.23% at 8245.23.

On BSE,1228 shares were trading in green, 1679 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

