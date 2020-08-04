Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GCPL Q4 net profit slips 75% to Rs 230 cr on COVID impact
Godrej Consumer expects double-digit revenue decline in March quarter
Godrej Consumer tumbles after MD & CEO Vivek Gambhir resigns
Pfizer standalone net profit rises 10.32% in the June 2020 quarter
Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 2311.17 croreNet profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 3.12% to Rs 394.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 407.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 2311.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2330.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2311.172330.59 -1 OPM %20.4419.55 -PBDT445.76422.09 6 PBT396.42374.75 6 NP394.88407.60 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU