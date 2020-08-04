Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.83% to Rs 2311.17 crore

Net profit of Godrej Consumer Products declined 3.12% to Rs 394.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 407.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 0.83% to Rs 2311.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2330.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2311.172330.59 -1 OPM %20.4419.55 -PBDT445.76422.09 6 PBT396.42374.75 6 NP394.88407.60 -3

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 15:49 IST

