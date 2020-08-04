JUST IN
Igarashi Motors India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 65.38% to Rs 45.51 crore

Net loss of Igarashi Motors India reported to Rs 10.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 6.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 65.38% to Rs 45.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 131.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales45.51131.45 -65 OPM %-6.2214.56 -PBDT-3.4819.77 PL PBT-14.189.33 PL NP-10.526.12 PL

First Published: Tue, August 04 2020.

