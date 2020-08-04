JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Igarashi Motors India reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Atishay standalone net profit rises 41.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 41.46% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.395.12 25 OPM %20.8110.74 -PBDT1.260.83 52 PBT0.850.52 63 NP0.580.41 41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 15:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU