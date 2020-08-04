Atishay standalone net profit rises 41.46% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 6.39 crore

Net profit of Atishay rose 41.46% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.6.395.1220.8110.741.260.830.850.520.580.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)