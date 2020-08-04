Atishay standalone net profit rises 41.46% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.80% to Rs 6.39 croreNet profit of Atishay rose 41.46% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 24.80% to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales6.395.12 25 OPM %20.8110.74 -PBDT1.260.83 52 PBT0.850.52 63 NP0.580.41 41
