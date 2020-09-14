Godrej Consumer Products Ltd extends upmove

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 688.9, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% jump in NIFTY and a 7.21% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 688.9, up 0.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 11538.65. The Sensex is at 39138, up 0.73%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 1.06% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 2.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30972.25, down 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 692.5, up 0.87% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 7.94% in last one year as compared to a 4.86% jump in NIFTY and a 7.21% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 57.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

