Indoco Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd, Wendt India Ltd, Datamatics Global Services Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 September 2020.

Indoco Remedies Ltd soared 11.73% to Rs 247.15 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35114 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8122 shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd spiked 10.66% to Rs 251.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 17222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14651 shares in the past one month.

Wendt India Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 3603.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 660 shares in the past one month.

Datamatics Global Services Ltd spurt 9.97% to Rs 81.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 38491 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12905 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd jumped 9.91% to Rs 44.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28882 shares in the past one month.

