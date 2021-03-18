Godrej Consumer Products Ltd sees sustained selling

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 657.05, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 36.02% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 38.49% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 657.05, down 0.57% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has lost around 7.42% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33194.6, up 0.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 16.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 658.95, down 0.78% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd jumped 36.02% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 38.49% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 55.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

