Bajaj Finserv Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 9501, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 64.22% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 65.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 9501, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 14655.8. The Sensex is at 49635.3, down 0.33%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has eased around 7.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15977.4, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9525, down 0.2% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd jumped 64.22% in last one year as compared to a 77.36% rally in NIFTY and a 65.98% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 462.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)