Godrej Industries commits investment of Rs 1500 cr in Godrej Capital

Godrej Industries (GIL) today announced the launch of Godrej Capital (GCL).

GCL is a subsidiary of GIL and is the holding entity for Godrej Housing Finance (an HFC) and Godrej Finance (an NBFC).

With the ultimate aim of building a world class retail financial services business and a near term aim of building an Rs 30,000 crore balance sheet by 2026, GIL has committed to invest Rs 1,500 crore in capital in GCL.

Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Pune and will soon be operational in six new cities, i.e., Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad,Chennai, Indore and Surat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)