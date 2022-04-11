Godrej Industries commits investment of Rs 1500 cr in Godrej Capital

-
ALSO READ
Board of Godrej Agrovet approves appointment of Executive Director
Benchmarks extend losses; auto shares fall for 2nd day
Godrej Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 4.56% in the September 2021 quarter
Godrej Consumer gains on divesting premium beauty brand Bblunt
Cigniti Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
-
Godrej Industries (GIL) today announced the launch of Godrej Capital (GCL).
GCL is a subsidiary of GIL and is the holding entity for Godrej Housing Finance (an HFC) and Godrej Finance (an NBFC).
With the ultimate aim of building a world class retail financial services business and a near term aim of building an Rs 30,000 crore balance sheet by 2026, GIL has committed to invest Rs 1,500 crore in capital in GCL.
Godrej Capital currently has its footprint across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, and Pune and will soon be operational in six new cities, i.e., Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad,Chennai, Indore and Surat.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU