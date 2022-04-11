Outcome of board meeting of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores

-
-
Held on 10 April 2022The Board of Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores at its meeting held on 10 April 2022 has noted the amendment to Environmental Clearance accorded by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change ((MOEFC') Government of India for the change in plant configuration and product mix for the Company's plant situated at Hanumanahalli Village, Hosapete Taluk, Vijayanagara District, Karnataka and taking up the projects mentioned therein.
