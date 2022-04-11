Nexa opens bookings for its MPV 'All-New XL6'

-
Maruti Suzuki India announced that NEXA today opened bookings for its premium Multi Purpose Vehicle (MPV), the All-New XL6.
Packed with Next-Gen K-Series engine, advanced transmission, array of sophisticated comfort & convenience features, and bold styling, the All-New XL6 offers a complete package in line with the aspirations of evolving NEXA customers. The All-New XL6 in a striking new avatar will further strengthen Maruti Suzuki's leadership in the premium MPV segment and will bolster brand NEXA.
