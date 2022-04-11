MCX to collaborate with Chittagong Stock Exchange

MCX is planning to collaborate with Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), Bangladesh to provide the consultancy services for the establishment of a Commodity derivatives platform in Bangladesh.

As part of the agreement, MCX will provide consultancy services in areas of regulations, products, clearing and settlement services, trading, warehousing, etc. The agreement to this effect is planned to be signed on 12 April 2022 between MCX and CSE.

