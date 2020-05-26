Godrej Industries Ltd in demand

Godrej Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 279.25, up 9.02% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 43.56% in last one year as compared to a 23.64% drop in NIFTY and a 6.39% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27786.1, up 1.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 152.35 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

