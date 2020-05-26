HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd spurts 2.82%, rises for fifth straight session

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 508.7, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.37% in last one year as compared to a 23.72% slide in NIFTY and a 35.4% slide in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 508.7, up 2.82% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has gained around 4.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8651.7, up 0.78% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 43.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 508.2, up 3.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 77.13 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

