Maruti Suzuki India Ltd spurts 1.43%, up for five straight sessions

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5207.5, up 1.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 9096.6. The Sensex is at 30896.17, up 0.73%. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has added around 2.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5767, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.44 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

