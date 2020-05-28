Godrej Industries Ltd jumps around 1%

Godrej Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 313.15, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.19% in last one year as compared to a 20.38% drop in NIFTY and a 5.84% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 313.15, up 0.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 9444.3. The Sensex is at 32050.96, up 1.41%. Godrej Industries Ltd has risen around 19.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28222.4, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.4 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 184.49 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

