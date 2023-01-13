Godrej Properties acquires 60-acres land in Chennai

-
-
Godrej Properties today announced that it has purchased 60 acres on an outright basis in the fast-developing micro market of Oragadam Junction, Chennai.
Spread across ~ 60 acres, the proposed project is estimated to have a developable potential of approximately 1.6 million square of saleable area, comprising primarily of residential plotted development.
The site is strategically located in between Grand South Trunk road (GST road) and NH-4, just off Oragadam Junction (on the 6-lane SH-48) offering access to other parts of the city via Chennai Bypass Road, Chennai Tiruvallur High Road and Red Hills Road.
