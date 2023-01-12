Action Construction wins order for supply of cranes to Indian Army

-
The said Cranes of the specified tonnage are the first of its kind been developed by an Indian Company using advanced technology.
The Company has received a pilot order for manufacturing and supply of the said cranes which have been integrated on HMV 8X8 chassis by ACE. The cranes are hydraulically powered, use telescopic boom sections and are equipped with sophisticated safety devices.
