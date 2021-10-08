Godrej Properties Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd and Patel Engineering Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 October 2021.

Godrej Properties Ltd crashed 4.74% to Rs 2361.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd tumbled 4.70% to Rs 2750.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 99820 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 83699 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd lost 4.15% to Rs 131.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd shed 4.01% to Rs 870. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48511 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd fell 3.48% to Rs 26.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

